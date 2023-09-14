The Boston Red Sox announced that they have parted ways with the team’s Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” Principal Owner John Henry said in a statement. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

The #RedSox today announced that they have parted ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.



Read Full Statement: https://t.co/XerFsxavgA — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 14, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)