ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Boston recently scored some new Red Sox swag!

This year, the Sox partnered with JetBlue to donate over 40,000 hats to students and staff at over 100 of the district’s kindergarten through eighth grade schools.

The hat giveaway started in 2017 and has grown into a beloved tradition.

Mayor Michelle Wu says this event means so much to the city’s students.

“This is so special, because we really are one team and one family in Boston,” said Wu. “And for that to start from our youngest students, knowing that they belong in our city, and part of our bigger family, it makes a huge difference.”

With music, dancing, and several special guests, it was a chance to celebrate both the students and the Sox, with Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy making sure Boston students know they have the team’s support.

“This is our favorite tradition of the year,” said Kennedy. “[It] started many years ago to make sure that every Boston Public School kid, student, knows one thing, the Red Sox are your team. The Red Sox are so proud of each and every one of you.”

