BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital Sunday night complaining of “stomach illness.”

Officials at Fenway Park confirm Sale will be kept overnight for observation.

He will not be traveling to Houston tomorrow.

More information will be available when Sale is discharged Monday.

