Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly suspended 6 games for role in bench-clearing brawl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly has been disciplined for his role in a bench-clearing brawl that occurred in Wednesday night’s game at Fenway Park against the New York Yankees.

Kelly was given a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Tyler Austin with a pitch and fighting, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Austin was given a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for charging the mound and fighting.

Both suspensions take effect Thursday night.

