BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put right-hander Richard Fitts on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right arm neuritis.

Fitts left Monday night’s win over Baltimore after four innings with a right biceps issue. Manager Alex Cora said before Tuesday’s game he hopes Fitts can return before the end of the season. He did not commit to who will take Fitts’ spot in the rotation.

Fitts is 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA this season. Boston recalled left-hander Jovani Morán from Triple-A Worcester to take his roster spot. Also, Boston moved Walker Buehler from the rotation to the bullpen less than a week ago.

Cora said it’s his understanding that Fitts’ injury is related to the biceps and nerve, not the ligament.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)