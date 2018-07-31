Red Sox place ace pitcher Chris Sale on disabled list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed ace starting pitcher Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the club announced Tuesday.

To fill Sale’s spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Brian Johnson will start Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in place of Sale.

Sale, 29, is 11-4 with a 2.04 ERA in 22 starts this season. He leads the major with 207 strikeouts.

Sale’s move to the disabled list is retroactive to July 28.

