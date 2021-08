BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox placed All-Star closer Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday, manager Alex Cora said.

Barnes has not yet tested positive for the virus but Cora noted that 31-year-old isn’t feeling well.

It’s not clear how long Barnes will be on the list for.

Barnes has racked up 23 saves with a 2.30 ERA this season.

