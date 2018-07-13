Red Sox place Andrew Benintendi on bereavement list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list, the team announced Friday.

To fill Benintendi’s spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Travis, an outfielder and first baseman, has appeared in four games with Boston this season.

It’s not clear when Benintendi will rejoin the team.

The Red Sox have just three games remaining before the All-Star break.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)