Red Sox place catcher Blake Swihart on disabled list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that they have placed catcher and utility man, Blake Swihart, on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

To take his place on the 25-man active roster, the Red Sox selected catcher Dan Butler’s contract from Triple-A Pawtucket and added him to the active roster, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Swihart has been on fire since June 26, hitting at .366 clip over 17 games, including an 11-game hitting streak.

Butler will wear number 68.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)