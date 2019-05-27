Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 60-day injured list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will place second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list.

Pedroia, 35, began the season on the injured list with left knee inflammation.

After returning from an injury rehab assignment with Single-A Greenville and reinstated from the injured list on April 9, he appeared in six games with Boston.

Pedroia made four starts at second base and two as a designated hitter, going 2-for-20 (.100) with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

However, he was put back on the injured list on April 19 with left knee irritation and appeared in 11 more games with Portland and Pawtucket.

Pedroia says he plans to go home to Arizona and spend some time with his family as he works to recover from his injuries.

The three-time World Series champion is in his 14th season with the Sox.

