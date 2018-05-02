Red Sox place Eduardo Rodriguez on family medical leave list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the family medical leave list.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced the move ahead of his club’s tilt with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. To fill Rodriguez’s spot on the 25-man roster, right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rodriguez, 25, is 3-0 with a 4.78 ERA this season.

It’s not clear when Rodriguez will rejoin the team.

