Red Sox place Pedroia on DL with knee inflammation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

The fill the roster spots of Pedroia and Mookie Betts, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an abdominal strain on Friday, first baseman Sam Travis and left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pedroia, 34, began the season on the disabled list recovering from left knee surgery performed on Oct. 25, 2017. He was reinstated May 25 and appeared in three games with the Red Sox, going 1-for-11 with two walks and a run scored.

