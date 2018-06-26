Red Sox place pitcher Steven Wright on 10-day disabled list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

The club recalled right-handed pitcher Justin Haley from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Wright’s spot on the 25-man roster, according to President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski

In 10 appearances this season, Wright is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. The 33-year-old missed time at the beginning of the season after undergoing left knee surgery.

Haley has appeared in one major league game this season, tossing two scoreless innings against Baltimore earlier this month.

