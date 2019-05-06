Red Sox place star pitcher David Price on 10-day injured list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they have placed left-handed pitcher David Price on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis.

To fill Price’s spot, Boston added right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber to the active major league roster from Triple-A Pawtucket, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Price 33, has gone 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts this season. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four outings.

Weber, 28, was selected by the Braves in the 2009 draft. The right-hander has made 24 major league appearances, going 1-5 with a 5.01 ERA.

Fellow pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the injured list in April because of a loose body in his right elbow.

