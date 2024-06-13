BOSTON (WHDH) - Star Wars fans will have a chance to see Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope at Fenway Park as part of a planned movie night next month, the Red Sox announced.

The film screening will happen on July 2. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The event is free for Red Sox season ticket holders.

Staff will broadcast the movie on Fenway’s 40 by 100-foot videoboard. Fans will be seated in the stadium’s lower seating bowl and down the stadium’s first base line.

Organizers are planning to hold a “Star Wars themed celebration” in Fenway’s Gate A Concourse before the screening. As part of the celebration, staff will transform the concourse into a desert spaceport with cosplayers, photo ops and surprises for fans.

The Red Sox in their announcement encouraged fans to wear Star Wars costumes but said masks or helmets that cover the face will not be allowed.

The first 7,000 fans in attendance on July 2 will receive free lightsabers.

The event is sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Fenway has held movie screenings before, including one in October of last year where fans got the chance to see the film Hocus Pocus and participate in trick-or-treating inside the stadium.

