Red Sox playoff tickets go on sale Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tickets to any American League Wild Card and Division Series games that may be played at Fenway Park this fall go on sale Friday.

Fans looking to score tickets to can visit the Fenway Park sales office starting at 12 p.m. or log on to the team’s website.

Boston clinched a spot in the postseason last week with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Their magic number to win the American League East sits at two.

There will be a four ticket limit per fan. Ticket prices for the ALDS range from $56 to $201.

Tickets for a potential American League Championship Series will go on sale at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)