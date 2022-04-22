PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — A Boston Red Sox prospect who plays for the Portland Sea Dogs set off a wild bench-clearing brawl on Thursday night.

The massive brawl broke out as Boston’s Double-A affiliate squared off against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Portland’s Tyreque Reed charged the mound after Binghamton pitcher Marcel Rentería hit him with a pitch and started shouting at him.

The Minor League Portland Sea Dogs & Binghamton Rumble Ponies got INTO it. 😳



Video of the incident showed Reed running at the pitcher and landing a punch. Both dugouts then emptied and a swarm of players started wrestling near the mound.

Rentería could be seen curled up in pain on the infield grass as medical personnel treated him. He was pulled from the game due an injury.

Reed and a fellow teammate were ejected from the game.

Portland went on to defeat Binghamton 12-5.

