Red Sox put up Black Lives Matter billboard over Mass. Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have put up a new billboard over the Mass. Pike near Fenway Park with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” written in the club’s font.

The massive billboard directs people to the Red Sox Foundation website, where donations can be made to support the movement for social justice, equality, and inclusion.

“I have been struggling to find the right words to express the profound anguish, outrage, and confusion we are all feeling in the wake of the heartbreaking incidents that have occurred across the country over the past few months,” Red Sox CEO and President Sam Kennedy said in a message on the site. “The senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are stark reminders that racism and police brutality continue to be pervasive in America.”

In June, the foundation shared a resource guide outlining educational materials and recommended ways to help amplify social justice efforts.

