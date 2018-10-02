Red Sox raffling off Green Monster tickets to ALDS games at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox Foundation is raffling off front-row Green Monster tickets to every American League Division Series game at Fenway Park this fall.

The winner of the raffle will receive four tickets to games 1, 2 and 3, which will be played against either the Oakland Athletics or New York Yankees.

The seats will be located in the first row of section 9 on top of the Monster.

The winner will also receive a $150 food and beverage voucher to each game, a tour of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and a custom jersey.

Funds raised by the raffle will go to children, families, veterans, and communities in need of improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities.

Home games scheduled for the ALDS are as follows:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 5

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 6

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 11 ***If necessary***

