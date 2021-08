BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox-Rangers game has been postponed as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way toward the Bay State on Sunday.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, August 23 at 1:10 p.m., Red Sox officials said.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game.

