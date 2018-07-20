Red Sox reinstate Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that they have reinstated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list.

To make room for Benintendi on the 25-man roster, Sam Travis was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Benintendi has 14 home runs and 57 RBI in 91 games this season. The 24-year-old missed three games while on the bereavement list.

Boston opens up a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers Friday night at Comerica Park.

