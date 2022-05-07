BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox reinstated utilityman Kiké Hernández from the Covid-19 Related Injury List on Saturday. Outfielder Jarren Duran was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the active roster.

Hernández has started 24 of Boston’s 27 games so far this season and the right-handers’ eight doubles and 15 RBIs rank second and third on the ballclub, respectively.

Hernández was placed on the Covid List prior to Friday night’s 4-2 loss the Chicago White Sox. Duran, starting in center field in Hernández’ place, ended the night 1-for-4 with a triple courtesy of a misplayed ball in right field in the eighth inning.

Hernández is expected to reclaim his spot in the outfielder when Boston and Chicago meet again this Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m.

