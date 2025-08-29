BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced several roster moves on Friday, one of which was the release of right handed pitcher Walker Buehler.

Buehler, 31, has posted a 5.45 earned run average (ERA) in 23 games this season, striking out 84 batters in 112.1 innings pitched.

Before his release, the Red Sox moved Buehler from the starting rotation to the bullpen. He most recently appeared against the New York Yankees on Sunday, in which he struck out two batters, allowed two runs and one walk in 2.1 innings pitched.

Buehler signed a one-year, $21M contract in the offseason with Boston. The contract included a mutual option for the 2026 season.

The Red Sox also announced they selected left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle, their top prospect. He will make his major league debut on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, facing off against National League Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes. Tolle, 22, has a 3.04 ERA in 20 games with 133 strikeouts in the minors this season.

Additionally, the team recalled utility man Eric Sogard and optioned Jhostynxon Garcia to triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox are 75-60 this season. They’re currently second in the American League East, 3.5 games behind the first place Toronto Blue Jays and half a game ahead of the Yankees.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)