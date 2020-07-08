Red Sox report no new coronavirus cases as summer training proceeds

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox reported back to Fenway Park Wednesday as part of summer camp and announced no new coronavirus cases just one day after pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez announced his positive result.

“We had some guys that were possibly exposed to somebody with coronavirus,” Manager Ron Roenicke said, “and this group has tested negative three times.”

One of those players is Rafael Devers. The third baseman was finally able to return to Fenway after the club, being overly cautious, made him begin training at Boston College.

“He’s a little concerned because he’s trying to catch up and make sure he’s getting all the work in that he needs,” Roenicke said. “He will see live bp today, which will be helpful and then if he’s ready for a couple of at-bats tomorrow we will have him in the intrasquad tomorrow.”

The Sox know the importance of these intrasquad games — especially if they’re only allowed a few, if any, exhibition games before the short 60-game season begins.

“I think that for hitters especially to get that timing back,” Outfielder Andrew Benintendi said. “Obviously, in spring training you play different teams a lot, and you see a lot of different pitchers. We get to face our own pitchers now and try to get the timing back.”

For Benintendi, the urgency during the buildup to the season is not phasing him.

“We know what we have to do,” he said. “Put ourselves in a position right now to go out there and do it.”

The safety measures in place have been going smoothly.

Right now, the outfielder is focused on the little things, like finding the right stride and keeping his bat in the zone longer before things kick off later this month.

