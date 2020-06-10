Red Sox respond to former player’s statement regarding rampant racism at Fenway with powerful message

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox released a powerful statement Wednesday in response to an interview in which former major leaguer Torii Hunter talked about rampant racism at Fenway Park.

Hunter said that despite wanting to play for the Sox, he did everything he could to make sure it never happened — including having a no-trade clause.

The Red Sox released a statement that reads in part:

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real. If you doubt him because you’ve never heard, take it from us, it happens. Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about. And it’s not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important.”

The team went on to say that they are grateful for everyone who has spoken up in the face of racism and assured that there would be consequences to fans who use hate speech and racial slurs in the park.

