Red Sox score 8 runs in big third inning vs Mariners

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have scored eight runs in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

It’s the second time in just over a week that they’ve had at least eight in an inning. Last Saturday, they scored nine — also in the third — against the Chicago White Sox in a 15-2 victory.

Entering the inning trailing 4-1, Boston scored its runs on six hits. Sandy Leon’s three-run homer — after failing to lay down a safety squeeze — landed in the Green Monster seats to cap the scoring.

During the inning in Chicago, Boston collected 10 straight hits. It was one off the major league record set by the Colorado Rockies in a 17-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on July 30, 2010.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)