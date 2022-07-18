BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have selected infielder Mikey Romero out of Orange Lutheran High School (CA) with their first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft. The club also selected Cutter Coffey out of Liberty High School (CA) in the second round (41st overall), and Outfielder Roman Anthony out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (FL) with a second-round compensation pick (79th overall).

Red Sox Director of Amateur Scouting Paul Toboni made the announcement.

Romero, 18, hit .368 (60-for-163) with 21 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, and 40 runs scored during his junior and senior seasons, striking out just 19 times in 50 games over that time. The left-handed hitter played in the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego, and was a Perfect Game California Preseason First Team selection in 2022. Committed to play baseball for Louisiana State University prior to his selection in this year’s draft, Romero played for Team USA on both the 15U National Team in 2019 and the 12U National Team in 2016. Two of his sisters, Sierra and Sydney, played NCAA softball for the University of Michigan and the University of Oklahoma, respectively. The two were each named First-Team All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and selected in the top three picks of the National Pro Fastpitch Draft, playing together professionally for the USSSA Florida Pride.

Coffey, 18, hit .418 (115-for-275) with 102 runs scored, 26 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, and 99 RBI over 92 games during four high school seasons (2018-22). He also pitched in 39 games, going 7-5 with a 2.52 ERA (23 ER/64.0 IP) and 78 strikeouts. During his junior and senior seasons, the right-handed hitter scored 77 runs and recorded 68 RBI over 52 games, while batting .458 with a .574 on-base percentage (77-for-168, 42 BB). Committed to play baseball for the University of Texas prior to his selection in this year’s draft, he was teammates with Mikey Romero on Team USA’s 12U National Team in 2016, and joined Romero as a Perfect Game California Preseason First Team selection in 2022.

Anthony, 18, was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 56 prospect in this year’s draft. The left-handed hitter was named 2021-22 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year, batting .520 with a 1.569 OPS, 36 runs scored, 10 home runs and 40 RBI during his senior season. Committed to play baseball for the University of Mississippi prior to his selection in this year’s draft, he played in the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego, and was a Perfect Game Florida Preseason First Team selection in 2022

