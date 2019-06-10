Red Sox send plane to Dominican Republic to bring David Ortiz to Boston after shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox executives said Monday that they are offering “all available resources” to help David Ortiz recover from injuries that suffered Sunday night when he was ambushed and shot by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Team President and CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters that the organization has sent an aircraft to bring the former slugger known as Big Papi back to Boston.

Kennedy says the 43-year-old is still in serious but stable condition after doctors were forced to remove his gallbladder and part of his intestine during surgery.

“Our medical team here in Boston and the doctors in the Dominican Republic have confirmed that David’s condition is still serious, but that he is stable enough to be transported back here to Boston for continued care,” Kennedy said.

Ortiz will undergo additional medical treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“In 2013, when we needed David Ortiz the most, he was there for us,” Kennedy added. “Our focus is on his health and on getting him back here for treatment.”

Manager Alex Cora said Ortiz was a great player, and he remains an even better person.

The Red Sox also plan to recognize the three-time World Series champion before Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

