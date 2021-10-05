BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have released their team’s 26-man active roster for the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees and there is one key player missing — JD Martinez.

Martinez will not play during Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park after the slugger suffered a sprained left ankle during the Red Sox’s victory over the Washington Nationals in Boston’s regular-season finale.

The full active roster can be found here:

Pitchers (12): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (3): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (1): Kiké Hernández

The game is slated to start at 8:09 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)