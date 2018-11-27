Red Sox Spring Training tickets go on sale this weekend

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rides with the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade is still fresh on the mind of fans but the focus has already shifted to Spring Training.

The team announced Tuesday that tickets for the 2019 exhibition season go on sale this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Lee County, Florida, or online at RedSox.com.

Boston will play a total of 17 home games, including 16 Grapefruit League games and a tilt against the Northeastern University Huskies.

Prices for season ticket holders will be held at 2018 levels, according to the team. Prices for individual game tickets will increase between $3 and $5 for most seating categories. Tickets for the lawn area will remain at $5.

The club’s equipment truck will depart from Fenway Park on Monday, Feb. 4.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts on Feb. 13. Position players are scheduled to hold their first workouts on Feb. 18.

The Spring Training schedule is as follows:

