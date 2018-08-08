Red Sox star Mookie Betts, girlfriend expecting baby

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox all-star Mookie Betts and his girlfriend took to social media Wednesday to announce that they are expecting a baby.

Betts broke the news about the baby on Instagram with a photo showing a newspaper and a headline that said “Betts Chronicle.”

“Mookie and Brie are brewing a brand new baby and you Betts believe they are excited to share the news,” the image on the paper read.

Betts’ girlfriend is due to give birth after the season in November.

