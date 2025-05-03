ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran surprised Little Leaguers in Andover on Saturday with an appearance at their parade.

“I just want to say enjoy this moment, before you know you it your parents will be sad that you’re my age,” he said, adding, “Tell your parents you love them.”

Duran also stuck around for about an hour to sign autographs and speak with the players.

