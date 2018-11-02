Red Sox to bring World Series trophy to Puerto Rico

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rides with the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The World Series trophy has been on tour for the last week, attending Boston sports games, park openings and most importantly, it was hoisted overhead as the winning team rode through the streets on a Duck Boat Wednesday.

The next stop on the tour is in Puerto Rico according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who attended the Pedro Martinez Foundation’s gala Friday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston.

Cora is leading the team to his hometown to celebrate the team’s World Series victory.

Players Brock Holt, Sandy Leon, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez will accompany their manager on the trip.

In January, Vasquez joined Cora and other Red Sox player to bring supplies and much-needed relief in the wake of Hurricane Maria, that devastated the island and left over 3,000 people dead.

“It’s not that we are taking supplies this time but, I know how important it is for my hometown to see the trophy, see the guys and have fun,” Cora said. “Hopefully they can enjoy it as much as we will.”

It will be a quick stop in Puerto Rico, Cora confirms that he will be attending the Patriots game against the Packers on Sunday.

