BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are celebrating Opening Day at Fenway Park Thursday with a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The team posted a time-lapse video of the opening day logo being painted behind home plate. The team gets to start the season within the friendly confines of their home stadium, with game one out of 162 getting underway at 2:10 p.m.

After last season’s disappointing last place finish in the AL East, the Sox are ready to rebound after revamping their roster during the offseason…

“Any time we don’t make it to October and play baseball in October, it’s a disappointment, we know that, but we have definitely turned the page,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy.

“It’s been a great vibe at spring training and [we are] really looking forward to getting going here.”

Despite losing a few mainstays from last year’s roster, including Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, the Sox say they are optimistic that this season’s lineup will turn things around after finishing in the basement of the AL East for the second time in the past three seasons.

“I think this is going to be a fun group,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “It’s been a really terrific clubhouse this spring training and we need to stay healthy, grind at bats, throw strikes, but I think we’re going to have a fun summer.”

The excitement for this season is even spreading to the Bruins’ dressing room.

“It’s always fun to go to a game, be a part of it in the summer,” said Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is the Sox’s Opening Day starter. Other new players for the 2023 season include outfielder Masataka Yoshida and infielder Justin Turner.

Red Sox fans are excited to see what these new players will bring to the team.

“I’m feeling great, I think they’ve got a really good team,” one fan told 7NEWS.

According to StubHub, the Red Sox are the number four most in-demand team based on the website’s sales, with tickets for the opening series against the Orioles selling for upwards of $158.

The Sox are also one of three teams attracting ticket buyers from all 50 states, and some fans are even coming from other countries.

“I’ve come all the way from London, England, so lets go Sox!” another fan said.

Along with some new faces on the team, Opening Day 2023 will include a shift in Major League Baseball rules.

Starting Thursday, clocks at stadiums will hurry along pitchers and hitters and there are restrictions on defensive shifts for fielders.

