Red Sox to celebrate World Series championship, Pats Super Bowl victory prior to Fenway opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will celebrate their 2018 World Series Championship and the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl victory next Tuesday prior to the team’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

“We’re going to celebrate Boston championships Tuesday. We’ve had a great tradition of celebrating and recognizing Boston teams and their championships,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said during an event that kicked off the donation of baseball hats to 50,000 Boston Public School Students. “We’re excited to be celebrating two championships that took place.”

The Red Sox, of course, knocked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in October to capture their fourth title since 2004. The World Series trophy will be paraded around the storied field prior to first pitch.

The recent Patriots triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII will also be honored.

“We’ve invited the Patriots and we’re ecstatic they’re going to be there,” Kennedy said. “It’s going to be a great day.”

It’s not yet clear which Patriots players will be in attendance but Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft all have typically made the trip to Boston in the past.

Kennedy promised surprises for the ceremonies, saying that there would be a connection between past and present championship teams.

The game is slated to begin at 2:05 p.m. Fans are being urged to arrive early for the festivities.

