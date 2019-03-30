Red Sox to face Mariners on the road

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in the AL East in 2018) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-73, third in the AL West in 2018)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Mike Leake (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 45-36 at home in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Red Sox went 51-30 away from home in 2018. Boston hit 208 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last season.

Mariners Injuries: Daniel Vogelbach: day-to-day (left elbow soreness).

Red Sox Injuries: None listed.

