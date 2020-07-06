Red Sox to face the Orioles in opening day of shortened 2020 season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles on opening day of the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball officials released the schedule for the 60-game season and the Sox are scheduled to take the field for the first time this year on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Each team will play a regionally-based schedule featuring 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographical division.

Players returned to Fenway Park on Friday to begin training.

They have been tested for COVID-19 and antibodies. Should they test positive, they have to quarantine and they can’t return to the team until two negative tests come back.

The regular season will begin on July 23 when the New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants will face off against the L.A. Dodgers.

MLB's regular season begins on July 23rd with two great matchups. pic.twitter.com/jXH6OO8Doc — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2020

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred originally pushed the start date back due to coronavirus concerns.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)