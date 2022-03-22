BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday announced plans to honor the life of the late Jerry Remy with a season-long commemorative patch and pregame ceremonies next month.

Boston players will wear a black commemorative patch featuring Remy’s name in red with his jersey No. 2 displayed in white beneath it to memorialize the Red Sox Hall of Famer, according to the team. The patch will be worn throughout the season, with the exception of the Fenway Park home opener on April 15 when a “42” patch celebrating Jackie Robinson will be worn by all 30 clubs.

The Red Sox last wore a commemorative patch in 2012 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park and in 2002 after the passing of legend Ted Williams.

Special pregame ceremonies honoring Remy will be held at Fenway Park before the Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays on April 20.

Remy, who spent more than 40 years as a player, coach, and broadcaster within the Red Sox organization, passed away in October 2021 at the age of 68 after a lengthy and courageous battle with lung cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)