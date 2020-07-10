Red Sox to host Blue Jays for pair of exhibition games at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of exhibition games later this month.

The two-game set with Toronto on July 21 and 22 will conclude the team’s summer camp.

The first pitch for both games is slated for 7:30 p.m. The games will be televised by NESN and carried on WEEI 93.7 FM.

The club opens its regular-season schedule at Fenway Park on Friday, July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles.

