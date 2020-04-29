Red Sox to offer refunds, credit, exchanges for April and May games

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that they will be offering fans refunds, credits and exchanges for home games scheduled for the months of April and May.

Fans who purchased their tickets directly from the Red Sox will be allowed to receive a full refund, a credit to their account that can be used toward the 2020 or the 2021 seasons or the option to exchange their ticket for a future game this season.

Season ticket holders who choose to take credit will receive a 10 percent bonus credit in accordance with the total dollar amount of their season tickets.

“We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said. “We extend our best wishes for the health and safety of the individuals and families in Red Sox Nation.”

All fans will be receiving an email through which they can make their selection.

Those who ignore the email will be automatically refunded.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)