Red Sox trade minor leaguer for $1.5M in bonus allocation

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox traded minor league outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola to the Cincinnati Reds for $1.5 million in international amateur signing bonus pool allocation.

The 20-year-old Venezuelan hit .318 with 17 doubles and 22 RBIs in 211 at-bats for Class A Greenville this season.

He signed with the Red Sox in 2015 and has a .302 career average in the minors with seven home runs and 108 RBIs in 262 games.

