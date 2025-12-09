BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have traded infielder Vaughn Grissom to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for minor league outfielder Isaiah Jackson, the team announced.

Grissom, 24, was acquired by Boston in the trade that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in December 2023.

In 2024, Grissom played 31 games for the Red Sox while batting .190 and stealing two bases. Grissom played 96 games for AAA Worcester in 2025, finishing with a .270 batting average, hitting 13 home runs, recording 48 RBI, and scoring 69 runs.

Jackson, 21, played 10 games for High-A Tri-City in 2025, finishing with a .219 batting average and one home run. Jackson was drafted by Los Angeles in the eighth round of the 2025 MLB draft out of Arizona State University.

