Red Sox Triple-A affiliate moving from Pawtucket to Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate is moving from Pawtucket to Worcester, officials announced Friday. The club will know be known as the “Worcester Red Sox.”

Worcester officials signed a letter of intent to build a multi-million dollar stadium along Madison Street as part of a major redevelopment project that is expected to be complete by March 2021.

The city is planning an 18-acre development consisting of 250 market-rate apartments, a 150-room hotel, a boutique hotel with rooms overlooking the ballpark and 65,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

The project will also include infrastructure improvements to streets, sidewalks, lighting fixtures and the addition of new street furniture, tunnel lighting, and bike lanes.

The development is expected to cost as much as $90 million. The city says it has already secured a developer.

Under the plan, the state will contribute $35 million, while Worcester will borrow funds and use revenue from lease payments, local property taxes and parking fees from the new development to pay off the loan.

The team’s owners previously sought to build a stadium in Providence, Rhode Island, and asked Rhode Island for $120 million in subsidies. That proposal died amid widespread.

