Red Sox troll Yankees, blast ‘New York, New York’ after winning World Series

(WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox kicked off their World Series championship bash Sunday night by mocking the New York Yankees.

After David Price pitched the Red Sox past the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5, the team cranked up Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” just as the champagne showers commenced.

Video shared on Twitter shows Eduardo Rodriquez holding a large speaker and his teammates laughing and singing along loudly.

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse? The @RedSox have ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/xvonvEJ7gr — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

Boston celebrated in similar fashion after defeating the Yankees in New York to clinch a spot in the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox decided to adopt the song as part of their celebration routine after Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge blasted Sinatra’s iconic tune outside of the Boston clubhouse at Fenway Park in the first round of the playoffs.

