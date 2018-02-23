Red Sox wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats to honor victims, support survivors after mass shooting

(WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox joined the rest of the MLB in wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats to honor the victims and support the survivors in the mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FL.

The high school hats also have “Parkland Strong,” written on them.

The hats will be signed and auctioned to raise money for the victims and their families.

The Red Sox wrote via Twitter, “Today we join MLB as we wear the hats of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to honor the victims and support the survivors.”

