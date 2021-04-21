Red Sox week at Hynes aims to boost vaccination rates among minority communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox week is underway at the Hynes Convention Center, where Boston’s beloved ballclub is working in collaboration with state officials to boost vaccination rates among disproportionately affected populations, including LatinX and Hispanic communities.

CIC Health, which oversees operations at the mass vaccination site in the Back Bay, announced Wednesday that more than 750,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across all of its sites.

Several groups, including the Red Sox Foundation, have partnered on an outreach campaign to reach communities of color and help them book 20,000 vaccinations appointments that were set aside at the Hynes.

Wally the Green Monster and former Red Sox pitcher Manny Delcarmen have been on hand to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The only way we are going to beat this is everybody getting vaccinated,” Delcarmen said. “For us to get back to normal life and normal living, we all have to get vaccinated.”

Those who visit the Hynes for a shot will also be entered for a chance to win Red Sox tickets.

Red Sox week is slated to run through April 25.

