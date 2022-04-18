BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members, manager Alex Cora said before Boston faced the Twins in its annual Patriots’ Day game.

Cora said the 31-year-old Plawecki is vaccinated. He was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list and the team called up catcher Conner Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Cora said he was expected to arrive before a scheduled 11:10 a.m. first pitch.

Cora didn’t want to talk about whom the staff members were.

“We’re not going to get into details, none of the coaches,” he said.

“We’ve went through this,” he said. “I’m not going to get concerned with stuff I can’t control. We went through the whole protocol, there were a few close contacts. They got tested, they’re good, so we live today, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

After Sunday’s 8-1 victory over the Twins, Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said to the Globe.

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

The Red Sox have won their past two games against Minnesota after losing their home opener. It was the first time Fenway Park was at full capacity for an opener since 2019 because of the pandemic.

