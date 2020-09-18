ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A red-tailed hawk who damaged their right-wing after spending an hour on the highway stuck in the grille of an SUV is recovering in North Grafton.

Arlington Animal Control responding to a call for assistance at a nearby town on Sept. 8 learned that a driver had hit the hawk down on Cape Cod before traveling for an hour.

The driver allegedly tried to get the hawk out of the grille by using a shovel.

The officer wrote on Facebook that they thought the hawk was dead but when they tried to free it, they saw movement in its wing.

They freed the hawk from the grille without taking apart some of the car and the animal control officer gave it a doze of medication to help with pain and reduce brain swelling.

The hawk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, where veterinarians observed right eye trauma, damaged feathers, and wounds on the right wing.

The hawk was given pain medication and the wing was bandaged.

It is said to be alert and eating well.

Veterinarians are continuing to monitor the hawk’s health and progress in hopes of moving forward with rehabilitation and conditioning.

