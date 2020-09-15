Red-tailed hawk recovering after surviving hour-long ride while trapped in grille of SUV

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington aminal control rescued a hawk last week that spent an hour stuck in the grille of an SUV that was traveling down the highway from Cape Cod, officials said.

In a post on Facebook, the animal control officer said when they arrived they thought the adult red-tailed hawk was dead but soon realized that it had survived the harrowing journey from Cape Cod.

“As I tried to see how best to free it I thought I saw the tiniest movement in its wing. I was able to gently get it out without taking apart some of car,” the post read. “As soon as I picked it up and tucked it under my arm she open her eyes and mouth at the same time, I couldn’t believe it. I gave it a quick dose of medication that will help with pain and reduce brain swelling.”

The hawk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Hospital in North Grafton, where it is doing well and will be released in the future.

