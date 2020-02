COLCHESTER, Vt. (WHDH) — Authorities rescued a red-tailed hawk that was hit by a car on Interstate 89 in Colchester, Vermont on Sunday.

A state police trooper and a Fish & Wildlife game warden wrapped the wild bird in a blanket and transported him to a raptor rehabilitation facility.

His current condition has not been released.

